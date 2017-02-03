Man charged in break-ins

Saturday Jan 28

David Peeler, 39, of Burlington, is charged with breaking into Habitat Re-Store, Davinci's Table, The Park Restaurant and Shomaker Guitars. Peeler was also charged with stealing multiple power tools from a residence located in the 400 block of Hillcrest Ave. Peeler was charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of injury to real property, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of felony larceny.

