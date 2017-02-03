Man charged in break-ins
David Peeler, 39, of Burlington, is charged with breaking into Habitat Re-Store, Davinci's Table, The Park Restaurant and Shomaker Guitars. Peeler was also charged with stealing multiple power tools from a residence located in the 400 block of Hillcrest Ave. Peeler was charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of injury to real property, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of felony larceny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC