Federal suit against city of Burlingt...

Federal suit against city of Burlington dismissed

Read more: Burlington Times News

While Kathy Wells York's 2012 arrest for stealing a purse might have been a mistake, it was not a violation of her constitutional rights, according to a federal judge. Federal District Court Judge Thomas Schroeder granted a motion for summary judgment the city filed in May just a few weeks before Monday's court date, concluding federal charges and sending state charges back to Alamance County Superior Court.

