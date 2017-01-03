Federal suit against city of Burlington dismissed
While Kathy Wells York's 2012 arrest for stealing a purse might have been a mistake, it was not a violation of her constitutional rights, according to a federal judge. Federal District Court Judge Thomas Schroeder granted a motion for summary judgment the city filed in May just a few weeks before Monday's court date, concluding federal charges and sending state charges back to Alamance County Superior Court.
