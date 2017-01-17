Downtown Mosca's gets new owners, name

A husband-and-wife team has taken over ownership of Mosca's Restaurant in downtown Burlington and have renamed it Valerio's Italian Restaurant. The menu will stay the same, with the addition of chicken and seafood items and a lunch buffet, Kaybe Valerio said.

