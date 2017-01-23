City reviewing subdivision, apartment proposals
Developers have submitted plans for a new subdivision and the expansion of an existing one in Burlington, while another developer wants to build a 120-unit apartment complex in a growing part of the city. Greensboro developer Keystone Homes has submitted plans to the city to build a 172-lot single-family-home subdivision at the end of Brassfield Drive.
