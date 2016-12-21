Campaign winds down; generosity, needs don't

Readers' generosity continues as donations through Love Enough to Share, the Times-News' annual fundraising campaign, keep coming in for the six charities that benefit. The Times-News heartily thanks you, as do Christmas Cheer, Residential Treatment Services of Alamance's Santa's Helper program, the National Alliance on Mental Illness' Operation Santa Claus, The Salvation Army's Shoes with Love program, the Arc of Alamance County's ArChristmas Fund, and the Foster Children's Christmas Fund.

