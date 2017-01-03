By the bootful: Burlington firefighters make donation
The money was collected during the department's 2016 Fill the Boot campaigns April 16–17 and October 1–2 at University Commons and Alamance Crossing. Firefighters collected money from passing motorists and placed the donations in boots.
