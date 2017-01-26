Burlington woman charged after toddler tests positive for cocaine
A Burlington woman was charged with child abuse Wednesday following a months-long investigation by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Tammara Gail Overman, 32, of 1711 Brown Lovell Lane, Burlington, was arrested Wednesday by the sheriff's office and charged with felony intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury.
