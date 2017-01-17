Burlington police seek to identify ro...

Burlington police seek to identify robbery suspects

1 hr ago

The Burlington Police Department is investigating the robbery of a convenience store early Sunday morning after two unknown suspects assaulted a cashier. According to police, officers were dispatched at 12:57 a.m. to Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 217 S. Ireland St., where two men allegedly fled on foot with stolen money in an unknown direction.

