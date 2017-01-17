Burlington police seek to identify robbery suspects
The Burlington Police Department is investigating the robbery of a convenience store early Sunday morning after two unknown suspects assaulted a cashier. According to police, officers were dispatched at 12:57 a.m. to Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 217 S. Ireland St., where two men allegedly fled on foot with stolen money in an unknown direction.
Read more at Burlington Times News.
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Sat
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Sat
|Westover
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
