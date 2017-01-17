Burlington police locate more bags of white powder in the street
For the third time in the past several months, the Burlington Police Department seized more bags of white powder found lying in a street. The substance, which resembles narcotics in appearance and packaging, was located in the road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Trail 2 and Trail 3, at which time someone notified the police department.
