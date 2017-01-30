Around the schools: Reading teachers to get bonuses

Third-grade reading performance bonuses from the legislature will go to the top 25 percent of third-grade teachers across the state, as well the top 25 percent of third-grade teachers in each district from 20152016. The Alamance-Burlington School System will award 25 third-grade teachers the top-25 percent-in-the-state bonus, and 18 of those also will receive the top 25 percent local bonus.

