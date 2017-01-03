Area under winter storm warning

Area under winter storm warning

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Burlington began salting roads Thursday morning and was working on a plan to bring staff from other departments to assist with snow removal, Public Information Officer Rachel Kelly said. The county is under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Saturday, meaning a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 9 hr Rhady 3
Gibsonville crackdown targets sweepstakes busin... (Jan '15) Wed boogie 3
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Dec '16 Liszym 10
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Alamance County was issued at January 05 at 3:42PM EST

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,394

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC