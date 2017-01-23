70-year-old killed in crash Tuesday
Investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward after a woman was killed in a wreck Tuesday in Burlington. The victim of the fatality, Gladys Walker Koch, 70, of Sandy Cross Road, Burlington, was pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck at the intersection of North Mebane Street and Sellars Mill Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC