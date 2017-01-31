2 suspects sought in Sunday shooting
Both are 20, both are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and armed robbery, and police consider both “armed and dangerous.” Saiquan Lloyd, 20, of 400 S. Williamson St., Burlington, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted armed robbery. Lloyd was held in the Alamance County jail under a $25,000 bond.
