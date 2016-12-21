Updated: Two charged in Burlington sh...

Updated: Two charged in Burlington shooting

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Burlington Times News

An 18-year-old man was charged Thursday after allegedly firing a shotgun during an argument and striking another man in the legs. Larry Curtis Williams, 20, of 2411 Moran St., Burlington, was arrested by the Burlington Police Department and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Burlington, NC

