Updated: Two charged in Burlington shooting
An 18-year-old man was charged Thursday after allegedly firing a shotgun during an argument and striking another man in the legs. Larry Curtis Williams, 20, of 2411 Moran St., Burlington, was arrested by the Burlington Police Department and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec 4
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC