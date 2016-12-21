Thataways closing for renovations
The facility at 1331 Overbrook Road, Burlington, is getting remodeled bathrooms, office space and flooring, and new enhancements, the city said Thursday. Thataways won't be available for rental until April, and Special Populations Dances on Tuesday nights also have been canceled.
