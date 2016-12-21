Suspects sought in overnight shooting at Burlington club

Shooting erupted outside a Burlington nightclub early Wednesday morning, and police are attempting to locate at least two suspects identified in surveillance photos. Just before 1:30 a.m., a caller reported multiple shots fired outside of Black Jacks Bar and Lounge, at 1821-E North Church St. Burlington police interviewed witnesses and determined an altercation led to gunfire from "multiple shooters," a news release said.

