Suspects ID'd in Burlington shooting; one on the loose

Both suspects have been identified and one is in custody in the shooting Wednesday outside Black Jacks Bar & Lounge, 1821E N. Church St., Burlington. Torrane De'Mar Richmond, 27, of 503 Clay Court, Burlington, and Justin Blake Ramsey, 30, of 533 Baldwin Road were identified as the men seen in surveillance photos through calls to Crimestoppers and further investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.