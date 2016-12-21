Superior Court roundup: Habitual offenders get increased sentences

Alex Jackson Davis Jr., 62, of 1448 Gant Road, Graham, was sentenced as a habitual offender, which increased his sentence in a plea agreement and will enhance any sentence he receives going forward. He pleaded guilty to trafficking opium or heroin, selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a habitual felon.

