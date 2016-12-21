Sheriff's office: Man arrested after short chase near Graham
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office charged a Burlington man with a number of offenses after a brief chase Wednesday. Lloyd Charles Lowery Jr., 39, of 3009 Winston Drive, was wanted on several counts of breaking and entering in Alamance and Guilford counties, according to an Alamance County Sheriff's Office news release.
