Sheriff, police remember fallen officers
Seventy-eight years after two Alamance County law enforcement officers were fatally shot responding together to a call, officers from both departments gathered by their gravesides Wednesday to remember their deaths. The memorial has become tradition for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, which lost newly elected Sheriff Marcellus Robertson, and the Burlington Police Department, which lost Patrolman Sonny Vaughn, in the shooting Dec. 7, 1938.
