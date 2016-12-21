Restoring sleds - and the art of sledding
Don Carter didn't have his own sled growing up, so he's making sure underprivileged kids have them now. A fixture of Alamance County serving as pastor at Baptist Temple in Burlington, Carter grew up with 10 siblings and a father who was a textile worker that “couldn't have made more than $55 a week.” Christmas morning consisted of stockings filled with nuts, fruit and candy, and one small gift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec 4
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC