Restoring sleds - and the art of sledding

Don Carter didn't have his own sled growing up, so he's making sure underprivileged kids have them now. A fixture of Alamance County serving as pastor at Baptist Temple in Burlington, Carter grew up with 10 siblings and a father who was a textile worker that “couldn't have made more than $55 a week.” Christmas morning consisted of stockings filled with nuts, fruit and candy, and one small gift.

