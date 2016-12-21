Police: Victim drove himself away after being shot in head
A man who was shot in the head Tuesday in Burlington remains in serious condition, and his shooters remain at large. The victim, Samuel Devontae Vidale Millner, 22, was found in his car late-morning after driving himself from the scene of the shooting at 104 Harrell St. to the parking lot of Lakeside Apartments, said Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck.
