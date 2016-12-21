Police help young and old at Christmas
As it has done for 29 years, the Burlington Police Department on Thursday held its annual Cops Care Shop With a Cop event, in which the children of 28 families came to Wal-Mart on Graham-Hopedale Road to pick out Christmas gifts. Officers and civilian employees from Burlington were joined by a few others from the Mebane Police Department, Alamance County Sheriff's Office and N.C. State Highway Patrol as they were paired up with children and walked up and down aisles selecting toys, clothes and electronics.
