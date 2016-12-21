Part of Graham-Hopedale Road to close for sewer work
North Graham-Hopedale Road in Burlington will close from Vaughn Road to Apple Street for about two weeks beginning Monday, Dec. 19. The city is replacing a large sanitary sewer outfall line. Local traffic will be able to reach homes and businesses, but vehicles won't be able to pass beyond the closure points on either side of the work area.
