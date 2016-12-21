Open & Shut: Indian restaurant, new o...

Open & Shut: Indian restaurant, new outlet shops opening

Pandwar Fine Indian Cuisine is opening Jan. 2 at 3165 Garden Road, Burlington. The restaurant will feature traditional Indian food and a weekend buffet.

