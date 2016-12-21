Open & Shut: Indian restaurant, new outlet shops opening
Pandwar Fine Indian Cuisine is opening Jan. 2 at 3165 Garden Road, Burlington. The restaurant will feature traditional Indian food and a weekend buffet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec 4
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC