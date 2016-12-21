NC Folk Shines a Light on Jugtown Potters, Harkers Island Mariners, and Burlington Lowriders
For more than forty years, the North Carolina Folklife Institute has worked alongside other nonprofits to promote awareness of the state's shifting cultural practices, covering a broad array of food, music, arts, and vocations. Recently, it worked with the North Carolina Arts Council to present the 2016 and 2017 National Folk Festivals.
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec 4
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
|#ncnaked (May '15)
|May '16
|Jerebear_006
|2
