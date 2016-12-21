Men charged with break-ins, lotto ticket thefts

Melville Dane Journigan, 35, of 1643 Deep Creek Church Road, Burlington, is charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering of a business, four counts of felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property. Nicolas Lee Rivers, 34, of 1802 Burch Bridge Road, Burlington, is charged with felony breaking and entering of a business, one count of felony larceny, one count of misdemeanor injury to real property, one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense, and one count of felony probation violation.

