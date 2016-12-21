McKay awarded Dementia Care Professio...

McKay awarded Dementia Care Professional of the Year

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America and Dementia Care Professionals of America have awarded Heather McKay, Tuscola class of 1994, with the Dementia Care Professional of the Year Award. McKay works for Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance in Burlington and also has a private practice, Partnerships for Health.

