McKay awarded Dementia Care Professional of the Year
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America and Dementia Care Professionals of America have awarded Heather McKay, Tuscola class of 1994, with the Dementia Care Professional of the Year Award. McKay works for Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance in Burlington and also has a private practice, Partnerships for Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec 4
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
|#ncnaked (May '15)
|May '16
|Jerebear_006
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC