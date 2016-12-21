Man shot during robbery in Burlington
At 1:42 a.m., Burlington police received a report from Alamance Regional Medical Center that a shooting had taken place on South Graham Hopedale Road. Police determined that around 1 a.m., the two male victims were walking to Wal-Mart on Graham Hopedale Road when they were approached by suspects who demanded their wallets and phones.
