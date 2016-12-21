Love Enough to Share: Need inspired Shoes With Love
A need was perceived: shoes for the underprivileged children in Alamance County. That was the genesis of The Salvation Army's "Shoes With Love" program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec 4
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC