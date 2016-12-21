Host families needed for visiting Korean students
In January, The Burlington School and Burlington-Alamance Sister Cities will again host South Korean high school students from Gwacheon City, South Korea. They will attend classes at The Burlington School, tour Elon and Duke universities, visit the studio of Dean and Starr Jones, and visit a Rotary Club.
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec 4
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
