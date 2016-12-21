Armed robbers strike convenience stores

Ken's Quickie Mart, 1309 Rauhut St., was robbed around 10:30 p.m. After displaying handguns and demanding money, the two robbers fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise, Burlington police said. Both robbers were described as black, 1825 years old with thin builds, displaying semi-automatic pistols.

