Anonymous out-of-towner gives $10,000 for children
Last week, a man walked into the Wal-Mart on South Graham-Hopedale in Burlington and approached manager Jo Jo Clemins. The customer told Clemins he was from Stanley County and was in Burlington visiting family, and he wanted to know what he could do for children in the community.
