2016 in Review: Courts

2016 in Review: Courts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

The Alamance County District Attorney's Office put the four-year-old murder of Debra Dianne Sellars to rest in 2016 with the conviction Sept. 16 and life sentence of Rodney Lee Enoch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Dec 4 Liszym 10
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
stolen pink purse (May '16) May '16 abc123 1
#ncnaked (May '15) May '16 Jerebear_006 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,493,326

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC