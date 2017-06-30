Um, who's the acting governor of Idaho? - Mon, 19 Jun 2017 PST

There was a bit of confusion as to who was acting governor of Idaho on Tuesday, as the governor's office initially reported that the first three in the line of succession were all out of state. "Nobody has talked to me," said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, fourth in the line of succession, reached while picking up supplies in Burley for a project at his ranch, in which he's building a fire ring at which his grandkids can roast hot dogs and marshmallows.

