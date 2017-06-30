Um, who's the acting governor of Idaho? - Mon, 19 Jun 2017 PST
There was a bit of confusion as to who was acting governor of Idaho on Tuesday, as the governor's office initially reported that the first three in the line of succession were all out of state. "Nobody has talked to me," said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, fourth in the line of succession, reached while picking up supplies in Burley for a project at his ranch, in which he's building a fire ring at which his grandkids can roast hot dogs and marshmallows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Burley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BBQ Reunion D 2 1 Dichtelbach Germany Nike Her... (May '10)
|May '17
|Charles Morris
|5
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Is Cassia County Corrupt (Mar '08)
|Jul '16
|Ron Kelsey
|15
|To Sssskami (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Skuuuumi Skami
|2
|rachel simmons taking methsdone who paying for ... (Apr '14)
|Mar '16
|Kim
|2
|My friendly neighbourhood witches (Jul '08)
|Dec '15
|Kathwynn
|457
|Boise Immigration Rally Draws Hundreds, Call fo... (May '13)
|Sep '15
|swedenforever
|207
Find what you want!
Search Burley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC