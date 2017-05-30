Idaho mom who ballooned to 311lbs she...

Idaho mom who ballooned to 311lbs shed half body weight

Monday May 22 Read more: Daily Mail

'He's the Hitler of our century': Turkish NBA star Enes Kanter arrives back in the US after his passport was revoked in Romania - a he blames on his native country's 'dictator' Mother who ballooned to 311lbs after breaking her neck in a car crash shed more than HALF her body weight because she pitied her husband for having to be seen with her A mother who saw her self esteem hit rock bottom after she ballooned to more than 300lbs has revealed how her dramatic weight loss has given her a new lease of life. Shantel Chiola, from Burley, Idaho, piled on the pounds after she broke her neck in a 2011 car crash and gained more weight after the birth of her two-year-old son, Knox.

Burley, ID

