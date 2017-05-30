Idaho bicyclist killed in hit-and-run...

Idaho bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Virginia

Thursday May 18 Read more: WMDT

Virginia State Police said in a news release that 54-year-old David Earl Christensen of Burley, Idaho, was cycling early Thursday when he was struck from behind. Troopers are looking for a Ford F250 or larger truck, manufactured between 2011 and 2016.

