SLC man arrested after Idaho road-rage incident
Burley, Idaho a A Utah man that authorities say caused an Oregon couple's vehicle to roll three times in southern Idaho in a road-rage incident and then tried to get at the injured couple in the vehicle has been taken into custody. The Times-News reports in a story Saturday that 27-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia-Garcia of Salt Lake City is being held in the Cassia County Jail on $500,000 bond.
