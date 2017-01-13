War on Weeds: Yellow starthistle

War on Weeds: Yellow starthistle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Post Register

Strategy: This is a silver-green winter annual knapweed with bright yellow flowers and grows to about 36 inches tall. The bracts on this plant are modified into needle-like spines that make it almost impossible to walk through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... Sep '16 tomin cali 3
Is Cassia County Corrupt (Mar '08) Jul '16 Ron Kelsey 15
To Sssskami (Mar '16) Mar '16 Skuuuumi Skami 2
rachel simmons taking methsdone who paying for ... (Apr '14) Mar '16 Kim 2
News My friendly neighbourhood witches (Jul '08) Dec '15 Kathwynn 457
Justice for Patches (Sep '15) Sep '15 Carol 2
News Boise Immigration Rally Draws Hundreds, Call fo... (May '13) Sep '15 swedenforever 207
See all Burley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cassia County was issued at February 05 at 3:26AM MST

Burley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Burley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,685 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC