Idaho's new groundwater area faces le...

Idaho's new groundwater area faces legal hurdles

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Post Register

A flurry of legal challenges have been filed against the Idaho Department of Water Resources over the groundwater management area it created in November. Petitions for the department to reconsider its management area order were initially submitted by the Sun Valley Company, the city of Pocatello and the Coalition of Cities, made up of 14 Magic Valley communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... Sep '16 tomin cali 3
Is Cassia County Corrupt (Mar '08) Jul '16 Ron Kelsey 15
To Sssskami (Mar '16) Mar '16 Skuuuumi Skami 2
rachel simmons taking methsdone who paying for ... (Apr '14) Mar '16 Kim 2
News My friendly neighbourhood witches (Jul '08) Dec '15 Kathwynn 457
Justice for Patches (Sep '15) Sep '15 Carol 2
News Boise Immigration Rally Draws Hundreds, Call fo... (May '13) Sep '15 swedenforever 207
See all Burley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burley Forum Now

Burley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Burley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,817,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC