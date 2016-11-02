Federal education program presented t...

Federal education program presented to educators

Nov 2, 2016

Representatives from the Idaho Department of Education were in Blackfoot on Tuesday to introduce the new federal program, "Every Student Succeeds Act" , to educators and interested persons. ESSA was signed into law on Dec. 10, 2015; this new law replaces the federal program, "No Child Left Behind."

