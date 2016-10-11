Burley Sears Hometown Store Introduce...

Burley Sears Hometown Store Introduces New Appliance Shopping Experience

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 11, 2016 Read more: GlobeNewswire

BURLEY, Idaho, Oct. 11, 2016 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of the Sears Hometown and Outlet Store in Burley culminates with a grand reopening celebration October 14-15, 2016 at 2338 Overland Ave. Throughout the celebration weekend, consumers are invited to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store.* The store refresh includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures & signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f... Sep '16 tomin cali 3
Is Cassia County Corrupt (Mar '08) Jul '16 Ron Kelsey 15
To Sssskami (Mar '16) Mar '16 Skuuuumi Skami 2
rachel simmons taking methsdone who paying for ... (Apr '14) Mar '16 Kim 2
News My friendly neighbourhood witches (Jul '08) Dec '15 Kathwynn 457
Justice for Patches (Sep '15) Sep '15 Carol 2
News Boise Immigration Rally Draws Hundreds, Call fo... (May '13) Sep '15 swedenforever 207
See all Burley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cassia County was issued at December 22 at 2:21PM MST

Burley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC