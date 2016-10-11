Burley Sears Hometown Store Introduces New Appliance Shopping Experience

BURLEY, Idaho, Oct. 11, 2016 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of the Sears Hometown and Outlet Store in Burley culminates with a grand reopening celebration October 14-15, 2016 at 2338 Overland Ave. Throughout the celebration weekend, consumers are invited to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store.* The store refresh includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures & signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes.

