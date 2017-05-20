SCC Clinton Center Cosmetology brings home statewide wins
SCC Clinton Center Cosmetology brings home statewide wins By Allison Horseman, Public Information Officer SOMERSET, KY - Students in the Cosmetology program at the Somerset Community College Clinton Center recently competed in the state SkillsUSA Kentucky competition, winning three first place titles and one second place. Laine Shelton, of Monticello, placed first in postsecondary cosmetology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Burkesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Ching ching
|790
|Bobby ray (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|L_e_e
|24
|Why are threads being deleted?
|10 hr
|ha
|25
|Summer rental
|17 hr
|boomershine
|3
|Jo Jones Bryant got her a new man. Wonder who's...
|19 hr
|Sherry
|3
|Gettin it all
|20 hr
|3 who knows lol
|15
|Car lot at the end of town
|22 hr
|Crooks
|19
Find what you want!
Search Burkesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC