SCC Clinton Center Cosmetology brings home statewide wins By Allison Horseman, Public Information Officer SOMERSET, KY - Students in the Cosmetology program at the Somerset Community College Clinton Center recently competed in the state SkillsUSA Kentucky competition, winning three first place titles and one second place. Laine Shelton, of Monticello, placed first in postsecondary cosmetology.

