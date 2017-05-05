Robbie Bell at Journey to Recovery, F...

Robbie Bell at Journey to Recovery, Fri 5 May 2017

Robbie Bell at Journey to Recovery, Fri 5 May 2017 Journey To Recovery, 24 Burnett Road, Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will be hosting Robbie Bell, of Campbellsville, KY, at 6pmCT/7pmET, Friday, May 5, 2017. Everyone welcome.

