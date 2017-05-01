James Edward Staley, 59, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky
James Edward Staley, 59, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky 'James was an avid traveler, a generous but humble philanthropist, an accomplished photographer and a knowledgeable genealogist. He possessed a special gift for language and engaging conversation.
