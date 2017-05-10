Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesvi...

Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be temporarily closed

Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be temporarily closed KYTC advises motorists to plan alternate routes for travel Columbia to Tennessee, Tennessee to Columbia, Albany to reconnect with KY 90, Metcalfe to Albany.

