Craig Trumbo at Journey to Recovery - Fri 19 May 2017 Journey To Recovery, 24 Burnette Road, off Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will be hosting Craig Trumbo, at 6pmCT, Friday, May 19, 2017. Everyone welcome - Laverne Hadley

