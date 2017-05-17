Craig Trumbo at Journey to Recovery - Fri 19 May 2017
Craig Trumbo at Journey to Recovery - Fri 19 May 2017 Journey To Recovery, 24 Burnette Road, off Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will be hosting Craig Trumbo, at 6pmCT, Friday, May 19, 2017. Everyone welcome - Laverne Hadley Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
