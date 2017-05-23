Casey, Cumberland residents receive d...

Casey, Cumberland residents receive degrees from Lindsey

Casey, Cumberland residents receive degrees from Lindsey Lindsey Wilson College capped off its largest graduating class in the college's 114-year history at Saturday's spring commencement, held before a record crowd of over 3,000 guests. The college awarded a total of 282 undergraduate and graduate degrees, including a couple of students from Casey and Cumberland Counties.

