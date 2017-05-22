Annette Mullinix Bell, 58, Cumberland...

Annette Mullinix Bell, 58, Cumberland Co., KY

Annette Mullinix Bell, 58, Cumberland Co., KY She was a member of The Burkesville First Christian Church, a class of 1976 graduate of Cumberland County High School, and shereceived her Bachelors Degree from Western KY University. She was a U.S.D.A. Farm Service retiree and was a legal assistant.

