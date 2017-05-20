2017 Tri-County Electric holds annual...

2017 Tri-County Electric holds annual meeting -

Over 1000 people came out to Tri-County Electric's Annual Meeting at Gamaliel Elementary School in Gamaliel, Kentucky on Thursday, May 4, 2017! Left to right: Mike Davis, Operations Superintendent Tompkinsville/Edmonton Districts; Connie Duvall, winner of the truck; Sam Anderson, Duvall's grandson; Bret Carver, Director District B .

